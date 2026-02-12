Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement Following Markup of the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released the following statement after the House Veterans' Affairs Committee marked up the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act (H.R. 6047).

"Today's markup of the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act is an important step forward, but momentum must not stall. Catastrophically disabled veterans and their surviving families have waited decades for updated benefits, and they cannot wait any longer."

Blake continued, "Outdated benefits leave veterans and surviving families struggling to meet basic needs, not because they failed, but because the system has failed them. As PVA National Treasurer Tom Wheaton said in his December testimony before the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, these benefits are not extras; they are lifelines. We urge House leadership to act quickly to deliver long-overdue relief."

To learn more about this bill, read PVA's 2026 policy priorities, send a letter to your member of Congress, or receive legislative alerts, join PVAction Force at PVA.org/PolicyPriorities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

