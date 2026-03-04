Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Robert Thomas Urges Congress to Protect Specialized VA Health Care Days After Kick Off of Its 80th Anniversary

PVA outlines 2026 policy priorities and highlights 36% VA acute care staffing shortage, missed specialty health care visits, and rising costs for veterans with catastrophic disabilities

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Robert Thomas testified today before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Committees on Veterans' Affairs. In PVA's annual testimony he urged Congress to take immediate action to address chronic specialty care staffing shortages, barriers that limit access to care for catastrophically disabled veterans, and the rising costs of living with a spinal cord injury or disease. Thomas, a native of Cleveland, also outlined the organization's 2026 policy priorities, which include strengthening VA's specialized health care services, increasing access to those services, and improving financial security for veterans with SCI/D, their families, and survivors, among others.

Robert Thomas

"When I sustained my spinal cord injury, the VA's Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care became my lifeline, and today I represent tens of thousands of veterans who depend on it just as I do," Thomas said. "This system provides a lifelong continuum of specialized care that simply does not exist in the community. When staffing shortages and policy changes limit access to that care, veterans are the ones who end up paying the price."

The VA's SCI/D System of Care is operating with a 36 percent staffing shortage on the acute care side and an 11 percent shortage in long-term care. As a result, only 565 of 980 available acute care beds are operational nationwide, and just 148 long-term care beds are available despite requirements to maintain more.

In response, Thomas told lawmakers, "I urge you to continue to press VA for answers regarding how it plans to care for the tens of thousands of veterans with SCI/D who are on its registries and depend on VA for quality, timely direct care. This cannot be allowed to continue for another year."

Thomas also raised concerns about VA guidance issued in January 2026 that ended facility prepayment of airfare for veterans traveling to SCI/D centers. Veterans must now pay upfront and seek reimbursement after their appointment, presenting a cost barrier that has already resulted in canceled specialty visits. PVA appreciates that VA is attempting to find a solution to this problem and called on Congress to clearly authorize VA to prepay common carrier transportation to restore uninterrupted access.

He also highlighted mounting financial pressure on severely disabled veterans who rely on Special Monthly Compensation. Veterans who are dependent on ventilators report electricity bills exceeding $1,000 per month, and adaptive vehicles routinely cost tens of thousands beyond current VA grant amounts.

Thomas concluded, "The promise made to these veterans was not conditional. If they must cancel medical care because they cannot afford airfare, or if their compensation does not keep pace with the rising costs of surviving a catastrophic injury or diagnosis, then that promise is not being upheld. Something has to change, and PVA remains ready to work with Congress to ensure veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned."

PVA's annual testimony comes just two days after it kicked off the celebration of its 80th anniversary.

For decades, PVA has been the leading advocate for veterans with catastrophic disabilities, fervently fighting for a strong SCI/D system of care within the VA. From hearings and Congressional visits to webinars and events, PVA works to ensure no veteran with SCI/D is left behind.

To learn more about PVA's 2026 Policy Priorities, its rich history supporting veterans with SCI/D, or send a message to your member of Congress, visit PVA.org/PolicyPriorities. To view PVA's testimony, click here.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

