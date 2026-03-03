Paralyzed Veterans of America Wraps Up First Leg of 2026 Outdoor Experience

Tour to visit three U.S. cities in seven months, bringing community and adventure to dozens of disabled veterans and their caregivers

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America wrapped up the first of three 2026 Outdoor Recreation Experience program stops earlier this week in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. The latest leg provided much-needed relief and a sense of community to seven veterans, who participated in adaptive alpine and Nordic skiing. This month's experience was made possible thanks to the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center (AEOC) and Adidas, who together provided equipment, lesson instruction and high-performance winter apparel.

"With PVA's 80th anniversary now well underway, we couldn't think of a better program or a better place to kick off our 2026 Outdoor Recreation Experience program – a time when we reflect on how far adaptive sports have come and celebrate our journey ahead," said Fabio Villarroel, Senior Director of Sports and Recreation for PVA. "We are thrilled to partner with the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center and Adidas, which not only provided a safe environment for participants to ski, but also high-performance winter apparel to stay warm."

PVA's 2026 Outdoor Recreation Experience program will continue its trek this summer with more fun-filled activities promoting physical and mental health, skill development and community-building both in the Northeast and Western regions of the U.S. Among the opportunities ahead for veterans include white water rafting, off-road cycling, kayaking, horseback riding, yoga and more. While veterans will participate in events across both regions, their caregivers will have the opportunity to join for the Tetons experience in June.

TOUR LOCATIONS TOUR DATES PVA Outdoor Experience: Teton, Wyoming June 22 - 26, 2026 PVA Outdoor Experience: Breckenridge, Colorado August 24 - 28, 2026 PVA Outdoor Experience: Breckenridge, Colorado August 31 - September 4, 2026

Local partners echoed the impact of PVA's Outdoor Recreation Experience on veteran participants and the importance of creating more accessible outdoor spaces for all people with disabilities.

"Programs like PVA's Outdoor Adventure reflect AOEC's commitment to enhancing quality of life through inclusive outdoor recreation," said Kayla Lee, Director at the AOEC. "We were thrilled to see this program come to life through our incredible collaborations with PVA, Veterans Adaptive Sports Training (V.A.S.T), and Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation. Attendees cultivated community, learned new skills, and experienced the mental and physical benefits that come from time in the great outdoors."

To learn more about PVA's Sports and Recreation Department, their 2026 Outdoor Experience Tour, or register, visit PVA.org/Sports/OutdoorRecreation.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered Veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of Veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures Veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Signi Hescock

(802) 349-3845 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America