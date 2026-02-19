Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to Department of Veterans Affairs' Decision to Halt Enforcement of Recent Interim Rule

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released the following statement in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) decision to pause enforcement of its recent interim final rule impacting veterans' disability ratings.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America applauds VA's decision to halt enforcement of the interim final rule, which would have based ratings decisions on the health of the veteran with the aid of medication. The nearly universal negative response from veterans shows that the VA did not fully consider the potentially harmful impacts of this decision. We look forward to working with Secretary Collins and his leadership team to better understand their goals and to find ways to address their concerns while ensuring veterans' well-being remains the top priority."

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation.

