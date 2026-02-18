Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to Department of Veterans Affairs' Interim Rule Impacting Veterans' Disability Ratings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released the following statement in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) recent interim final rule impacting veterans' disability ratings.

"Yesterday, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published an interim final rule (IFR) that would allow ratings decisions for veterans seeking service-connected compensation and benefits to be based upon the veteran's condition during examination as a result of taking his or her medication. The rule suggests that if a veteran's condition is improved because of medication, he or she is now less disabled and should be rated as such.

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) has serious questions about this IFR. Treatment to alleviate symptoms of a service-connected condition, including medication, should not be used in a way that decreases compensation for that disability. Such a notion could set up a slippery slope where a veteran with a spinal cord injury could be considered less disabled simply because he or she is able to use a wheelchair to ambulate.

Further, we believe changes of this magnitude – such as overturning accepted court precedent – merit a full notice and comment rulemaking."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

