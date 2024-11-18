Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to House Passage of Elizabeth Dole Caregiver Bill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Robert Thomas issues the following statement in response to the House's passage of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. This legislation is a comprehensive bipartisan package of bills that expands services for veterans, their families and caregivers, as well as their survivors across healthcare, education, benefits, and more.

"Improving access to home and community-based services is crucial to the health and well-being of our wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their caregivers. The limitations on VA home care leads to veterans being forced to move into institutions to receive the care they need. PVA is pleased by the House's passage of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, which would address the inequities in care for our most catastrophically disabled veterans. We now turn our attention to the Senate and urge them to swiftly pass this important bill. Without these protections, caregivers will continue to face exhaustion, burnout, financial difficulties, and more. And the veterans with disabilities that they care for, like our members and thousands of others, will suffer extreme hardship."

PVA has long called on Congress to pass the Elizabeth Dole Act to ensure the protections and resources our members – veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS – and their caregivers need are put into place without delay. To learn more about PVA's efforts on this issue visit PVA.org/PolicyPriorities, or check out our PVA Caregiver Video Series at PVA.org/Caregivers.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

