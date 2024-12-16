Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to the Publishing of DOT's New Wheelchair User Rule Improving Air Travel for People with Mobility Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake issues the following statement in response to the publication of the Department of Transportation's final rule entitled, "Ensuring Safe Accommodations for Air Travelers with Disabilities Using Wheelchairs." This rule changes Air Carrier Access Act regulations to improve the air travel experience for people who use wheelchairs and other assistive devices. The publishing of this new rule is based in large part on PVA's efforts, which included filing a petition with DOT in February 2022 to initiate rulemaking authority, and sending countless follow up letters on the topic.

"We applaud DOT for finalizing this critical rule, which represents a significant step forward in protecting the safety and dignity of air travel for passengers who use wheelchairs and scooters. We extend our gratitude to every wheelchair and scooter user who courageously recounted their negative and inappropriate experiences with air travel. It is because of them and their voices that this change was made possible. This is not only a win for the disability community, especially our nation's veterans with catastrophic injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, but also a testament to the power of collective advocacy."

Blake continued, "Improving access to air travel for passengers with disabilities has always been one of PVA's top priorities. As we celebrate this major milestone, we turn our attention toward implementation of the requirements, including airlines being responsible for returning wheelchairs and other assistive devices to passengers in the same condition in which they are received and providing information and updates regarding the whereabouts of assistive devices and what to do if they are mishandled."

Additional requirements include prompt repair or replacement of damaged wheelchairs and other assistive devices and more flexibility for passengers to choose how to handle the repair, as well as annual hands-on training of airline employees and contractors who assist passengers with mobility disabilities. Employees will be required to demonstrate their knowledge through means such as competency assessments or certification exams. Visit PVA.org/AirTravel for more information and to access vital resources if you or someone you know has a disability and is about to travel.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

