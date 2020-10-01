Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement on Department of Veterans Affairs Expansion of Family Caregivers Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America is pleased to see the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) announced today.

"For too long, veterans of earlier service eras have been denied access to the critical benefits and services provided by this program," said Carl Blake, PVA Executive Director. "We are also very pleased that the program will now consider veterans with catastrophic illnesses like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for eligibility. It is now critically important that VA ensures veterans with catastrophic disabilities are not further denied access to the program by eligibility criteria that risks being overly restrictive. We look forward to continuing our work with VA to ensure the needs of veterans with serious injuries and illnesses related to their military service and their caregivers are met."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

Contact: Liz Deakin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-416-7627

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

pva.org

