Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement on Sen. Johnny Isakson's Resignation at the End of 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake issued the following statement regarding the announcement from Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, that he will resign at the end of 2019 due to health reasons:

"As Chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, Sen. Isakson championed the VA MISSION Act, which included the expansion of eligibility in the VA's caregiver program to include veterans who were injured before September 11, 2001. Because of his stewardship on this and other veterans' health care and benefits issues, Sen. Isakson was the recipient of PVA's 2018 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award. We thank Sen. Isakson for his tireless support of critical PVA policy priorities and for the veterans' community."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org .

