Paralyzed Veterans of America issues statement on the VA implementation of the Veterans Community Care Program

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Blake, executive director of Paralyzed Veterans of America, issues the following statement regarding the VA implementation of the Veterans Community Care Program. "Today, Paralyzed Veterans of America marks a new beginning for veterans' health care with VA's launch of the Veterans Community Care Program as required by the VA MISSION Act. As with any change, we know there will be challenges, but we believe this opportunity will lead to a better partnership between the VA and community health care providers. Ultimately, the new community care program should improve access to health care for veterans, ensuring they have the ability to get the care they need when they need it and where it is most appropriate.

The VA health care system is integral in the everyday lives of Paralyzed Veterans of America members. Veterans living with spinal cord injury and disease like ALS and MS, have unique health care challenges and the holistic view of care present at the VA is unmatched. Our members rely on the success of the VA, its irreplaceable capabilities and the important research that takes place within the system to help them lead unstoppable lives.

Paralyzed Veterans of America has long been a champion of, and one of the most influential voices for, VA reform. We believe all veterans deserve the benefits they have earned through their service and sacrifice. The new community care program is a positive step toward that goal. We stand ready to support the VA, our members and the wider veteran community, as the VA MISSION Act is implemented."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

Contact: Liz Deakin

Email: LizD@pva.org

Phone: 202-416-7627

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

https://www.pva.org

