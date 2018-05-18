Paralyzed Veterans of America Responds to President Trump's Nomination of Robert Wilkie as VA Secretary

"Paralyzed Veterans of America has appreciated the opportunity in recent weeks to work with Acting Secretary Wilkie. He stepped in during a time when VA needed leadership and has worked to move VA forward, including taking a major step toward modernizing VA's electronic health records system. Acting Secretary Wilkie also has shown leadership in urging Congress to reform VA's community care and expand the comprehensive caregiver program to veterans injured prior to 9/11. We look forward to continuing to understand more about his vision for the VA and its provision of services and benefits to veterans with catastrophic disabilities."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

