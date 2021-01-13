Paralyzed Veterans of America statement on last week's Capitol Hill violence and the growing threat of additional unrest

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake released the following statement regarding the recent violence in the Capitol on January 6 and the growing threat of additional upheaval in the days leading up to Inauguration Day 2021, which has led to an unprecedented assault on our democracy:

"As an organization founded 75 years ago by veterans who were catastrophically disabled due to their service to our nation and its democratic principles, we are dismayed by the violence that has taken place and is threatened in the coming days and weeks as our nation undertakes what has historically been a peaceful transition of power in the world's greatest democracy. We denounce this violence in the strongest terms.



The cornerstone of this nation is democracy, and more so than any other community, veterans are held to the highest standard in defense of democracy. Extremism in any form is in direct conflict with the principles outlined in the Constitution. Actions that run counter to the values and principles expected of PVA members will not be tolerated. We expect our members and all veterans to lead by example and stand against extremism that is harmful to the very fabric of our democracy and the foundational principles that define the greatness of this country. We must come together as a nation and as Americans in support of a peaceful transition of power."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For almost 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

