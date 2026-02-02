Paralyzed Veterans of America to Host Annual Wheelchair Rugby Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky For Second Consecutive Year - Largest Wheelchair Rugby Event in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America concluded its ninth annual Wheelchair Rugby Invitational today in Louisville, Kentucky. The prestigious Code of Honor Cup was awarded to the winners of each division, including the WWAR Generals in Division I, the Shepherd Smash in Division II, and the Northeast Passage Wildcats in Division III.

2026 PVA Wheelchair Rugby Invitational

Over the past three days, 18 teams from across the country competed in three divisions in an action-packed round-robin style competition. The Invitational culminated in 50 matchups that led to the crowning of the 2026 Code of Honor Cup winners. The event is now the largest adaptive rugby event in the United States and attracts top-tier talent including Paralympic athletes Chris Fleace and Travis Baker. Photos from the event can be viewed here.

"PVA's Rugby Invitational continues to attract and unite exceptional veteran athletes from across the nation," said Fabio Villarroel, Senior Director of PVA Sports and Recreation. "We are incredibly proud of the growth of this event, and we look forward to many years of raising the caliber of competition and empowering all veteran athletes facing mobility challenges to play wheelchair rugby."

Paralyzed Veterans of America has proudly hosted the Wheelchair Rugby Invitational since 2018. The tournament aims to expand the reach of PVA's adaptive sports programs, promote and raise awareness about the sport of wheelchair rugby, while uplifting and inspiring the broader disability community to participate in adaptive sports. Beyond competition, the event offers a meaningful opportunity to enrich the quality of life of veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases such as MS and ALS, by helping them to reclaim their independence, build confidence, and create community.

The event is organized by PVA's Sports and Recreation Department, which provides more than 60 virtual and in-person adaptive sports and recreation opportunities throughout the year, serving thousands of veterans nationwide. PVA regularly hosts adaptive activities, competitions, and events ranging from bass fishing, to yoga, whitewater rafting, paracycling, and more. To learn more about PVA's Sports and Recreation Department visit PVA.org/Sports.

PVA gratefully acknowledges Coloplast for their generous contribution, which supports our efforts to improve access to adaptive sports for all veterans with disabilities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

