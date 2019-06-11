Paralyzed Veterans of America Welcomes OptumServe as Presenting Sponsor of Annual Gala

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America announced today that OptumServe is the presenting sponsor of its 2019 PVA Gala. Formerly known as the Mission: ABLE Awards, the annual event honors those who improve the quality of life for veterans and people with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to have OptumServe as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the 2019 PVA Gala. Their commitment to achieving the very best in health care for our nation's veterans makes OptumServe a natural partner for this event," said David Zurfluh, National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "With their contributions, we can continue to ensure that all veterans — and all people with disabilities — can lead full, rewarding lives."

OptumServe, the federal government health services business unit of UnitedHealth Group, is involved in the care of American veterans and active service members, including the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

"OptumServe is honored to support the Paralyzed Veterans of America, and their mission on behalf of the veterans, families and caregivers they represent," said Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe. "PVA's mission is enduring, and we are humbled to have this opportunity to support veterans who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation."

The 2019 PVA Gala will be held the evening of Sept. 24 at the MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland. The 2018 gala was attended by more than 430 guests and raised $719,000 to help fund Paralyzed Veterans of America's programs and services in the areas of veterans' benefits, employment, health care, medical research, advocacy, accessibility, adaptive sports and more.

To learn more about the PVA Gala, visit http://pva.org/gala.

PVA is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, PVA serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

OptumServe provides health services and proven expertise to help federal agencies tackle some of the biggest challenges in health care. We partner with the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and other organizations to help modernize the U.S. health system and improve the health and well-being of the people they serve. For more on OptumServe, visit: www.optumserve.com.

