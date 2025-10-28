PARAMOUNT AND UFC EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LATIN AMERICA AND AUSTRALIA STARTING IN 2026

Watch Australia Announcement HERE

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a seven-year, multi-territory expansion of their partnership, securing UFC media rights for Paramount+ across Latin America and Australia starting in 2026.

This agreement expands upon the landmark seven-year media rights partnership announced this past August in which Paramount+ becomes the premier destination for UFC fans as the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S. starting in 2026.

"The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better," said UFC President and CEO Dana White. "They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can't wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world."

"Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount," said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount. "We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world."

UFC fans across Latin America, including Brazil, will have unprecedented access to every moment of the action, with all 13 marquee numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights televised live, at no additional cost to Paramount+ subscribers. This expansion positions Paramount+ as the premier destination for UFC fans in the region and significantly increases the value proposition for subscribers by bringing together the sport's most anticipated events in one place. Today, Paramount+ has further solidified its position as a leading platform for world-class sports and entertainment in Latin America.

Paramount+ Australia is also stepping into the Octagon®. As part of its expanded sports offering, the fastest-growing major streaming service in the country is bringing fans a great lineup of UFC content—including all 30 UFC Fight Nights, as well as the prelims for all marquee UFC numbered events. This strategic move brings two powerhouse live sports programs under one roof and supercharges the sports' experience across Paramount+ in the region.

This expanded partnership underscores the commitment of Paramount+ to broaden its diverse offering of high-quality TV series, blockbuster movies, most-watched reality, and favorite kids' content to global audiences through one of the world's most dynamic and influential sports franchises.

Details on the first UFC events to stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia, will be announced in coming weeks.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit www.paramount.com

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of Entertainment™, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next generation global media and entertainment company. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com .

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world's premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

IMG advised UFC on negotiations with Paramount+.

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation