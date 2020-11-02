Parasoft Hosts Live Virtual Event on November 17: Automated Software Testing & Quality Summit

Join us on November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT at this LIVE virtual summit to learn how to reach business and technical goals for software quality. You'll hear how real teams are solving real software quality issues across multiple industries.

Companies across all industries need to have confidence in their software quality and deliver an excellent experience to their users. Many enterprises are turning to continuous test automation including static code analysis, unit testing with code coverage, API testing and virtualization, and UI functional testing to achieve these goals.

"Alaska Airlines faced multiple service and data challenges when we migrated to a new flight operations manager system. We decided to incorporate test data management and service virtualization tooling in order to address these issues. With Parasoft's excellent support, we have achieved our goals, and I am excited to share the highlights of our experience during my session at this event." – Ryan Papineau, ITS senior software engineer, Alaska Airlines

Featuring a keynote from guest speaker, Forrester vice president and principal analyst, Diego Lo Giudice, the 2.5 hour agenda also includes presentations from Alaska Airlines, Caesars Entertainment, Fitch Solutions, IOVIO, and Sabre. All these companies share a common goal to deliver high-quality applications that meet user expectations and achieve business goals.

"We're excited to host this unique conference focused on customers sharing their software testing expertise and experience with others. The broad range of topics and technologies covered in this event brings something interesting and useful for everyone that's pursuing quality-driven continuous development and automated testing." – Arthur Hicken, evangelist and event moderator, Parasoft

The industry leaders speaking at Parasoft's live virtual summit will cover a range of testing topics including web services, microservices, simulated environments, test data, and partner integration. Here's a sneak peek:

Financial organizations modernized testing and increased code coverage.

Travel companies increased testing productivity for complex environments.

Hospitality provider improved user experience with test automation practices.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

