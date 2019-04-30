Parasoft Introduces to Market a Radical New Approach to Test Data Management

Parasoft's new approach to test data management radically simplifies what has traditionally been a complicated and time-consuming part of testing due to the upfront cost of building initial data models. With Parasoft's new browser-based data simulation technology, users can easily manage, model, mask, and generate data to use in testing, without deep expertise or knowledge of an underlying database, by leveraging the new approach. Parasoft's technology automatically generates data models from recorded interactions in the system, and then provides visual diagramming in the web browser to enable non-technical users to get access to test data for use in their testing.

Parasoft's modern approach to test data management also makes it easier for service virtualization users. A powerful application of service virtualization is in simulating services that undergo various transitions of state, for instance, a shopping cart or a banking app. Users can manage the most complicated transactions, and successfully undergo state transition testing, without having to write a single line of code by relying on Parasoft's new test data management infrastructure, creating virtual services that update themselves based on usage. This approach enables teams to simulate more complex and real-world workflows, critical for today's initiatives like Open Banking.

"The process of managing test data has continued to be one of the most cited challenges of test teams across the world, and a key frustration of many organizations," said Chris Colosimo, Parasoft Product Manager. "This release changes that narrative, providing businesses with a reliable and rapid solution to test data that makes it easy for testers to tackle even the most complex test scenarios."

In addition to the new thin-client interface for managing test data, Parasoft SOAtest and Parasoft Virtualize received many other exciting enhancements. Most notably:

Enhanced reporting and data aggregation Parasoft SOAtest can now publish reports into Parasoft's centralized reporting and analytics hub, allowing users to aggregate data from functional and non-functional testing practices as well as unit testing and static analysis results. This functionality gives leadership a portfolio-level view of their application's health and release readiness.

Parasoft SOAtest can now publish reports into Parasoft's centralized reporting and analytics hub, allowing users to aggregate data from functional and non-functional testing practices as well as unit testing and static analysis results. This functionality gives leadership a portfolio-level view of their application's health and release readiness. Environment-based association for jobs configurationThrough the enhanced "jobs" UI in Parasoft SOAtest, users can take an environment-based approach to testing, first specifying the environment in which their tests will execute and then dynamically swap out variable information such as endpoints, data sources, etc.

About Parasoft: provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

SOURCE Parasoft

Related Links

https://www.parasoft.com

