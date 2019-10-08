Parasoft Joins Arm’s Functional Safety Partnership Program

In today's world of autonomous driving, smart factories, and predictive technologies, functional safety and certification is at the forefront and emerging in new market segments that traditionally did not have safety requirements. But with so many moving parts, it can sometimes be hard for organizations to navigate the requirements and find the right partners in functional safety. Arm's Functional Safety Partnership Program, launched in 2019, is designed to make this process faster and easier, by providing customers with a curated group of experts in functional safety to support their efforts and ultimately shorten time-to-market for their products.

The seamless integration between Parasoft testing tools and Arm's development tools like Arm Development Studio, enables developers to test the software without leaving their IDEs, as well as perform automated code scans in the CI/CD pipeline. Parasoft's industry-leading solution for functional safety enables teams to automate the testing practices mandated by functional safety standards, dramatically reducing the risk, time, and manual effort required. With Parasoft tools, organizations can find real bugs in the code using static analysis; create and execute unit tests; measure code coverage; or check compliance with industry-leading coverage for coding guidelines such as MISRA C/C++, CERT C/C++, AUTOSAR C++ 14, JSF, etc. Parasoft's special focus on software security enables organizations to elevate functional safety to the next level by reducing the risk of compromising the safety mechanisms with unwanted interference to the system.

"With embedded software controlling more and more aspects of our lives, software security and safety have become major concerns. Introducing software testing practices into the development process, without damaging the developer's velocity, is critical for teams to deliver the high-quality software needed today," said Miroslaw Zielinski, Parasoft C/C++test Product Manager at Parasoft. "Parasoft's TÜV-certified testing tools integrate with Arm development toolchains, orchestrating multiple testing practices mandated by functional safety standards and enabling our mutual customers to successfully meet software certification criteria according to domain-specific standards such as ISO26262, IEC61508, IEC62304, EN50128, and others."

About Parasoft

Parasoft is a leading provider of software testing tools, with comprehensive solutions that bring efficiency and automation to the software development lifecycle. From development to QA, Parasoft's innovative software testing tools reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis, unit testing, functional testing, and service virtualization. Powerful analytics enable users to quickly pinpoint areas of risky code and understand how new code changes will affect the bottom line. For embedded developers, Parasoft helps teams address today's IoT risks and the growing complexities of connectivity. Parasoft is the only company that comprehensively supports the CERT C standard for security, uniquely helping customers meet the needs of today's rigorous security demands. www.parasoft.com

SOURCE Parasoft

Related Links

https://www.parasoft.com

