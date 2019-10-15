Parasoft Receives 2019 Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, the global leader in automated testing, today announced that Parasoft C/C++test, a unified, fully-integrated testing solution that helps users identify defects earlier in the development process, has received a 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering IoT technologies. The award honors organizations delivering the best and most innovative software or hardware solutions to secure IoT devices and networks.

In today's connected world, security is a huge concern for IoT products, and strong practices like standards-based static code analysis and thorough unit testing are a proven approach for manufacturers to reduce risk and ensure the safety, reliability, security, and quality that IoT systems require. Parasoft, a long-time leader in this space, provides a suite of code analysis and testing tools to test all aspects of IoT security, from edge devices to enterprise services.

Parasoft C/C++test, a unified development testing tool for C/C++, provides static code analysis to enforce industry best practices and help customers build safety and security into the design and development of their products. Parasoft C/C++test's unique unit testing and code coverage capabilities enable teams to efficiently test and isolate code, providing visibility into the parts of the code that have been tested, building a solid foundation for IoT systems.

"Parasoft's recent technology enhancements have focused on making sure that IoT devices are safe and secure. Parasoft's unique combination of static analysis, unit testing, and coverage is proven in the embedded safety-critical and IoT markets," said Arthur "Code Curmudgeon" Hicken, Parasoft Evangelist. "We're excited about the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award because it shows that we are successfully helping teams leverage strong engineering and security standards, within our customers across medical devices, to consumer IoT, to automotive components."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director IoT Evolution World. "It is my honor to congratulate Parasoft for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Parasoft C/C++test, an innovative solution that earned Parasoft the 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Parasoft in the future."

About Parasoft

Parasoft is a leading provider of software testing tools, with comprehensive solutions that bring efficiency and automation to the software development lifecycle. From development to QA, Parasoft's innovative software testing tools reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis, unit testing, functional testing, and service virtualization. Powerful analytics enable users to quickly pinpoint areas of risky code and understand how new code changes will affect the bottom line. For embedded developers, Parasoft helps teams address today's IoT risks and the growing complexities of connectivity. Parasoft is the only company that comprehensively supports the CERT C standard for security, uniquely helping customers meet the needs of today's rigorous security demands.

