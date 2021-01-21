Parasoft's SAST Solution Receives Top Score in Reporting Criterion in Independent Research Report

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced its reporting offering for static application security (SAST) received the highest score in the reporting criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021. Powered by AI security tools, the Parasoft SAST Solution supports more than 25 languages and frameworks.

In the latest report for Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Forrester evaluated 12 of the most significant providers in the market today. The report evaluates each vendor's performance across 28 criteria. The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021, states, "While many of the vendors in this Wave struggled with reporting, Parasoft's out-of-the-box and custom reporting capabilities stand out."

Whether developing software for web applications or Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices, ensuring functional software safety from the ground up is more important than ever for all industries. The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q1 2021, authored by Forrester analyst, Sandy Carielli, states, "SAST solutions that build security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), regardless of how and where the application is built, will lead the pack."

Parasoft has long been committed to integrating testing into the continuous integration and delivery process with tight integrations into IDEs and CI/CD tools. The company continues to make it easier for developers to triage defects and take quick action. Parasoft's SAST solution incorporates risk model data from standards like OWASP, CWE, and CERT that are based on the likelihood of exploit, impact to business, and so on to prioritize fixes more.

Taking it a step further, the solution's embedded artificial intelligence (AI) identifies hotspots within the codebase and machine learning (ML) easily predicts and prioritizes findings to help developers focus on the right task. It offers a complete view of SAST adoption, risk scoring, and compliance reports providing developers, managers, and security professionals the answers they need to build and deliver high-quality software that's secure.

"We're honored to be included in this important evaluation of the top vendors in the industry. We believe that our position in this report combined with our position as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 shows a clear commitment to enabling our customers to new levels of continuous quality, compliance, and security in their software," said Elizabeth Kolawa, President and CEO of Parasoft.

