Parents across New Mexico learn about school options during School Choice Week

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in New Mexico and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Land of Enchantment State, more than 250 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including school fairs in Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

Learning choices for New Mexico kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in New Mexico at: schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico

"As options continue to expand in New Mexico, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We're seeing more families in New Mexico explore their school options and make choices that help their kids succeed, which matters because education isn't one-size-fits-all," said Angela Lopez, Field Director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week