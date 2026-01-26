Parents across Texas explore school options during School Choice Week

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Texas and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Lone Star State, more than 2,320 schools are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Texas School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Texas kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Texas at: schoolchoiceweek.com/texas

"The Lone Star State has many great choices for families to consider for the upcoming school year, from district to charter, private to magnet, and everything in between, including the recently enacted Education Savings Account. Families across Texas are energized by the wave of new education options for their children," Julia Dvorak, Outreach Supervisor at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We see more families than ever before taking advantage of and benefiting from expanded School Choice," said Colleen Dippel, Founder & CEO of Families Empowered. "Families Empowered is proud to partner with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation to ensure that all families have access to schools that work for them."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week