Parents Anonymous® Celebrates National Parent Leadership Month® with Local Events Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout February, Parents Anonymous® hosted multiple events across Los Angeles in honor of National Parent Leadership Month®. The month-long initiative brought together local parents, children, youth, policymakers and community partners for programming focused on reducing parental stress and strengthening families across the community.

National Parent Leadership Month®, celebrated each February, was founded by Parents Anonymous® to honor and celebrate the dedication and leadership of parents working to build strong families.

Left to right: God's Pantry Director Sergio Bastercherrea, Parents Anonymous® Parent Leader Angela, Parents Anonymous® President and CEO Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, Senator María Elena Durazo, Parents Anonymous® Parent Leader Antonia, Barrio Action Youth & Family Center Associate Executive Director Emily Yap.

The month concluded with a community food distribution event in El Sereno. Held on Saturday, February 28, in collaboration with Senator María Elena Durazo, Barrio Action Youth & Family Center and God's Pantry, Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center and its partners provided food and family resources to 250 families.

"For many families in underserved communities, access to affordable, healthy food can be limited. By coming together with Senator María Elena Durazo and trusted community partners to provide food and family resources, we are offering meaningful relief that supports family well-being and helps ensure parents and children have the nourishment they need to thrive," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and CEO of Parents Anonymous®. "Families were also encouraged to call the California Parent & Youth Helpline® for free emotional support available 24/7 and to sign up for Free Weekly Evidence-Based Parents Anonymous® Support Groups for parents and children and youth of any age, offered in both English and Spanish."

Senator María Elena Durazo provided recognition certificates to participating organizations in acknowledgment of their partnership and service to the community.

"No family can thrive when they're worried about where their next meal is coming from. Hundreds of families left with groceries and a little less to worry about," said Senator María Elena Durazo. "Thank you to Parents Anonymous®, Barrio Action, God's Pantry, and the California Parent & Youth Helpline® for making that happen."

In neighborhoods like El Sereno, where families face ongoing economic pressures, access to consistent food support remains a critical need.

"Families in our community are working hard to make ends meet, and many are still feeling the strain of rising food and living costs," said Tammy Membreno, President and CEO of Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. "Providing direct access to groceries and resources helps ease that burden and ensures parents can focus on caring for their children."

The El Sereno distribution was one of several events held across Los Angeles during February, each connecting families with resources and community support. Additional events held throughout February included:

Chinatown Food Distribution Event: On Friday, February 13, Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center partnered with Assemblymember Mark González, Chinatown Service Center and God's Pantry to provide 300 families with culturally responsive food and family resources.

On Friday, February 13, Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center partnered with Assemblymember Mark González, Chinatown Service Center and God's Pantry to provide 300 families with culturally responsive food and family resources.

On Thursday, February 19, Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center hosted a game night with snacks at the Pomona Public Library.

On Thursday, February 26, Parents Anonymous® invited community members to the Van Nuys Well-Being Center to plant trees in honor of parents and their leadership.

These events also connected parents, children and youth to free, evidence-based emotional support through the 24/7 California Parent & Youth Helpline® in 240 languages via call, text and chat, along with the Community & Family Resource Center and free Weekly Parents Anonymous® Support Groups.

For more on Parents Anonymous® and its resources, visit https://parentsanonymous.org/.

About Parents Anonymous®, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to strengthening families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, such as the Community & Family Resource Center and Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous® Groups, and its California Parent & Youth Helpline® and National Parent & Youth Helpline™ which provides emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat at caparentyouthhelpline.org and nationalparentyouthhelpline.org. Parents Anonymous®, Inc. is also the only program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for parents, children and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

