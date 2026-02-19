Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center Partners with Local Organizations to Deliver Essential Food Support to Chinatown Families

CHINATOWN, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous® Community & Family Resource Center, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting parents, children and youth in Los Angeles' First Supervisorial District, partnered with Chinatown Service Center and God's Pantry to host a community food distribution event on Friday, February 13, led by Assemblymember Mark González. Held at Chinatown Service Center, the event provided 300 culturally responsive food and family resources to residents in need.

Left to right: Chinatown Service Center President and CEO Peter Ng, Parents Anonymous President and CEO Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, District Director Sebastian Lozano for Assemblymember González and Chinatown Service Center Chief Officer of Government & Community Relations Daisy Ma.

In celebration of National Parent Leadership Month®, founded by Parents Anonymous and observed each February, the event combined food assistance and direct family support, reinforcing the organization's commitment to reducing parental stress and strengthening families across the community.

"Parents Anonymous is proud to partner with Assemblymember Mark González and vital community partners to support families in Chinatown with fresh food and emotional support," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and CEO of Parents Anonymous. "Food insecurity and parental stress often go hand in hand, and no family should face that alone. We believe Asking for Help is a Sign of Strength®. Parents, children, and youth have access to free, evidence-based emotional support through the 24/7 California Parent & Youth Helpline in 240 languages via call, text and chat, along with the Community & Family Resource Center and Free Weekly Parents Anonymous Support Groups."

Assemblymember Mark González and Mayor Karen Bass provided recognition certificates to participating organizations in acknowledgment of their partnership and service to the community.

"When our community calls out for help, we coalition-build, organize, and provide," said Assemblymember Mark González. "I am proud to partner with the Chinatown Service Center, Parents Anonymous, California Parent & Youth Helpline, and God's Pantry to ensure our AAPI community is able to access free food and fresh produce! Culturally competent food distribution needs to be the priority for the state as we continue to invest in our most vulnerable communities."

Food insecurity continues to impact low-income and immigrant families across Los Angeles County, underscoring the importance of coordinated, community-based efforts like this event.

"When I think about our community, I picture the parents who quietly skip meals so their kids can eat. In Los Angeles County, 1 in 4 households, nearly 832,000 families are facing food insecurity, and that reality calls us to action," said Augusto 'Goose' Dolce, Executive Director of God's Pantry. "God's Pantry is proud to stand alongside Parents Anonymous to distribute fresh, nutritious food and essential groceries to our neighbors in need."

"It's an honor for Chinatown Service Center to partner with Parents Anonymous and God's Pantry on today's food distribution to 300 residents in Chinatown," said Peter Ng, President and CEO of Chinatown Service Center. "Food insecurity hits in many low-income areas, including Chinatown. The food received today will help feed the many children and families. Thank you, Assemblymember Mark González, on leading this project!"

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to strengthening families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, such as the Community & Family Resource Center and Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its California Parent & Youth Helpline® and National Parent & Youth Helpline™ which provides emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat at caparentyouthhelpline.org and nationalparentyouthhelpline.org. Parents Anonymous, Inc. is also the only program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for parents, children and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

