Parents Challenge Holds Second Annual School Choice Fair at Space Foundation Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one thousand families, educators, and community members will kick off National School Choice Week at the Parental Choice School Fair at the Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to visit with representatives from a diverse array of schools in the El Paso County area—all in one room. Traditional public, public charter, and private schools will be represented at the fair, as well as homeschool associations and community organizations.

Besides all types of school booths, the Parental Choice School Fair will feature a photo booth, face painting, free cookies and drinks, a series of door prizes, and other family-friendly fun. Students performances will take place throughout the fair, including performances of the official School Choice Week dance along with the Colorado Springs Switchback mascot!

Families can learn more about this free event at parentschallenge.org. Attendees will also receive free admittance to the Space Foundation for the day.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"2020... The topic of school choice has created such a division in our country and the state of Colorado," said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. "Why would anyone be upset about parents making a decision regarding their child's education? Who should be making that decision if not the parents? Education is the great equalizer and all children should have access to the educational option their parents believe is best. This school fair gives parents an opportunity to gain knowledge about options in this community, as they make the most important decision for the greatest asset they have been given: their children."

This event is sponsored by Parents Challenge, an organization committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

The Space Foundation Center is located at 4425 Arrowswest Dr.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

