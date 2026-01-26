Parents in Georgia attend School Choice Week events statewide

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Georgia and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Peach State, more than 760 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a school choice expo in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Georgia School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Georgia kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Georgia at: schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia

"The Peach State demonstrates how supporting various learning environments improves the entire education landscape as a whole. For families in Georgia and across the country, school choice is becoming the new normal," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"For GeorgiaCAN and its partners, creating an event where families can get the resources they need to make a quality decision is the first step toward ensuring that every student has access to a learning environment that truly works for them," said Steven Quinn, State Outreach Director of GeorgiaCAN.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week