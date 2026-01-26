South Carolina students and educators raise awareness of school choice this week

COLUMBIA, s.c., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in South Carolina and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Palmetto State, more than 420 schools are taking part by hosting events, including a school fair in Columbia.

Gov. Henry McMaster is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "South Carolina School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for South Carolina kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in South Carolina at: schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina

"The Palmetto State has many great schools for families to consider for the upcoming school year. Beyond the varied options themselves, we look forward to highlighting the stories of families and educators who have found success in their school of choice,"said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Learning is not one-size-fits-all. Every child has potential waiting to be unlocked, and school choice opens the doors to the environment where that can happen. When parents have options, children have hope, and that changes everything," said Wendy Damron, President & CEO, Palmetto Promise Institute.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

