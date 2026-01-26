Vermont families take part in School Choice Week events

MONTPELIER, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Vermont and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Green Mountain State, more than 100 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Phil Scott is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Vermont School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Vermont students include traditional public schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Vermont at: schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont

"Vermont's historic town tuitioning program, combined with its inter-district choice options, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling provides families with education options in the state," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week