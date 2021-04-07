PARENTS Names Chrysler Pacifica to List of Best Family Cars 2021

Chrysler Pacifica is a PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 winner, marking the second consecutive year Chrysler Pacifica has been named as a Best Family Cars honoree by PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms. Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last five years, has now earned more than 145 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Coverage of PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 will be featured in the May issue of PARENTS magazine and online at Parents.com/bestcars.

Last year, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was named PARENTS "Best Eco Pick," reflecting its position as the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan.

PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 recognizes a selection of new-model vehicles with high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features across multiple categories to fit a family's specific needs, including minivans, three-row SUVs, two-row SUVs and family sedans. To arrive at this year's list of honorees, PARENTS experts thoroughly tested more than 50 cars from a field of new-model vehicles that aced the industry's safety tests. Twenty-four winning models that passed test drive standards and car-seat compatibility, and were designated safe and efficient for a family for years to come, made PARENTS list of Best Family Cars 2021.

Family-friendly features of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica include:

New FamCAM interior camera that allows parents to view child seat occupants in the rear and even zoom in on passengers

Uconnect Theater with built-in games and available Wi-Fi to keep children occupied, with four new games for 2021: Concentration, chess, Chrysler Says and backgammon

New Uconnect 5 system offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the largest standard touchscreen in its class, and many more connected services and features

New segment-first USB Type C ports charge devices up to four times faster than standard USB outlets, keeping all family members connected while on the go

More standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry

Available new all-wheel drive (AWD) to assist in transporting children in any kind of weather, paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating

Stow 'n Go second-row in-floor storage bins also allow additional space for storing toys, schoolbooks, groceries and more

Stow 'n Vac helps clean up any kid-generated messes

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year. The Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan five years in a row with more than 145 honors and industry accolades. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, 116 minivan firsts have been produced, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over 37 years.

