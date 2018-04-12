"Global collaboration and community are essential to finding an urgently-needed cure," remarked Matt Wilsey, "not only does it empower patients' families to take part in this critical mission, but also it enables us to provide NGLY1 researchers with quick, accessible data, from a diverse group of patients." Diversity is key in this initiative, Wilsey noted, with the advisory board consisting of 20 board members (10 mothers and 10 fathers) from 9 countries, including Turkey, Germany, India, China and the United States.

NGLY1 Deficiency is a genetic disorder that affects many body systems, causing seizures, delayed development, movement abnormalities, liver dysfunction, eye abnormalities, and a reduction or absence of tears. Many families feel they're sitting on the sidelines, helplessly watching their children experience the devastating effects of the disorder, but now they get to play a central role in decision-making processes. Key among their considerations and contributions:

Focusing GSF researchers on the most important and impactful aspects of the disease

Providing early feedback on therapeutic approaches up for consideration to ensure that the most relevant patient symptoms are being targeted

Helping to spread NGLY1 global awareness and increase support

The Grace Science Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, whose mission is to cure NGLY1 Deficiency by pioneering approaches to scientific discovery that are faster, less expensive and more collaborative. For more information, visit www.gracescience.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-of-kids-with-rare-disease-lead-urgent-push-for-cure-300629121.html

SOURCE Grace Science Foundation

Related Links

https://www.gracescience.org

