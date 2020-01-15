Parents, Teachers to Mark School Choice Week with Movie Screening, Discussion

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansing parents, teachers, and legislators will gather for an exclusive movie screening of "Miss Virginia" in honor of School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 31. "Miss Virginia" is a movie drama based on the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, whose battle for her son to receive a quality education led to the creation of one of the nation's first opportunity scholarship programs for low-income children.

The "Miss Virginia" watch party will take place 1:30-4 p.m. at the Sun Theater on 316 S. Bridge St. The movie will be followed by a discussion of the impact of school choice in Michigan.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The film highlights the work of Virginia Walden Ford and the importance of parental involvement in education," said Amy Dunlap, teacher and board member of the Michigan Chapter of the National Coalition for Public School Options, which is hosting the event.

The Michigan Chapter of the National Coalition for Public School Options is a coalition of committed and passionate parents who engage with state and local policymakers to support legislation and policies that increase educational options for their children.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

