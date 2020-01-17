Parents to Raise Awareness about School Choice with Movie Night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and their families will enjoy an education-themed movie night at the Bakersfield AMC 6 on Saturday, Feb. 1. The event will take place 6:30-9:15 p.m. and feature the movie "Miss Virginia," which is based on the life of inspirational education advocate Virginia Walden Ford.

"Miss Virginia" tells the story of an inner-city mother who fought for better education options for her struggling son, and others like him. Ford's efforts helped enact one of the nation's earliest scholarship opportunity programs for low-income children.

The movie night will also feature remarks by Christina Laster, executive committee member of the California Hawaii NAACP and education chairwoman of the Southwest Riverside County NAACP.

This event is free and open to the public and is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states. The first 100 attendees at the movie night will receive free popcorn and a free beverage.

"We will raise awareness that there is power in one and even more power when parents work together for better school choices," said Shakira Mccombs, mom and member of Parents 4 Parents Choice.

Parents 4 Parents Choice, which is hosting the event, is a local group of parents who advocate for school choice.

The Bakersfield AMC 6 is located at 4200 California Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

