ParentSquare Appoints Senior Product and Operations Leaders To Support Nationwide District Communications at Scale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted leader in school-home engagement for K-12 districts, today announced the appointment of Joel Hames as Senior Vice President of Product and Anni Baghdasarian as Vice President of Strategic Operations, as the platform plays an increasingly central role in district communications.

Hames will lead ParentSquare's product organization, overseeing product strategy, innovation, and delivery across the platform. He brings more than 30 years of experience in education, including 15 years leading product teams at edtech companies such as Subject, Paper, Schoology, and PowerSchool. His background as a district instructional technology director informs a product philosophy grounded in real-world district needs and outcomes.

"At ParentSquare, product excellence starts with a deep understanding of how schools and families actually work," said Hames. "I'm excited to join a company that's setting the standard for meaningful, inclusive engagement and to help continue raising the bar for the experience we deliver to districts, schools, and families."

Baghdasarian will lead ParentSquare's strategic operations, with responsibility for cross-functional alignment and operational execution. She brings more than 17 years of edtech leadership experience and deep expertise across content management systems, payments, and district communications. Prior to ParentSquare, Baghdasarian served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Edlio.

"Trust is foundational in district partnerships, and ParentSquare has earned it," said Baghdasarian. "I'm looking forward to supporting districts' long-term needs as the platform continues to evolve."

"These leadership additions reflect the scale and complexity of the work districts rely on ParentSquare to deliver," said Sohit Wadhwa, CEO and co-founder of ParentSquare. "Joel's product leadership and Anni's operational experience support delivery at scale for a platform serving millions of students."

Hames and Baghdasarian start their respective roles this month.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare