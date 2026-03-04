ParentSquare Launches ParentSquare Intelligence, Embedding AI and Data Intelligence Layer Across the School-Home Engagement Platform

Contactability™ Benchmark now live as the first milestone in broader intelligence expansion.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K–12 districts, today announced ParentSquare Intelligence, embedding AI and data intelligence across its unified school-home engagement platform to deliver actionable insights within the workflows districts use every day.

ParentSquare Intelligence analyzes communication activity, engagement patterns, attendance data, payment participation, and platform health signals to surface recommended actions directly within the ParentSquare interface. The capability operates within established K–12 privacy and policy guardrails and helps district leaders monitor communication reach, identify emerging attendance risks, improve financial participation, and maintain accurate family contact data across schools.

In the coming months, ParentSquare Intelligence will extend across communication, attendance, payments, and websites, embedding deeper insights and automation throughout the platform. New capabilities will enhance safety in two-way messaging, automate attendance workflows, surface early indicators of chronic absenteeism risk, strengthen financial and engagement reporting, improve translation accuracy across languages, provide instant, AI-powered answers to family questions on district websites, and enhance the account security posture with automated monitoring and insights. As these capabilities roll out, districts will gain clearer visibility and stronger tools to manage engagement across their communities.

"Intelligence requires context," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "For 15 years, ParentSquare has powered districtwide communications, and we now support over 22 million students and families nationwide. That experience gives us the perspective to translate engagement patterns into meaningful insights. Along with that, our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to reimagine how engagement infrastructure should work for schools, going beyond simple incremental improvements."

Contactability Benchmark, the first milestone in the rollout, is now live in the ParentSquare Admin dashboard. Contactability is defined as the ability to reach at least one verified caregiver for every student. The benchmark enables districts to compare verified reach against peer districts of similar size, identify gaps in contact data, and track progress toward 100 percent contactability. The typical ParentSquare district reaches 99.4% of families in their home language, a defining advantage of the platform and the foundational metric for true family engagement.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com .

SOURCE ParentSquare