Parentsquare Wins Top Spot in Classroom Messaging on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Education Software Products

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the trusted leader in school-home engagement for K-12 districts, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, placing No. 1 on the Best Education Software Products for Classroom Messaging. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This recognition reflects what happens when engagement becomes foundational. As the unified communications platform for K–12, ParentSquare connects every family and empowers districts to strengthen community, support educators, and drive measurable student outcomes.

"Fifteen years ago, we set out to solve a fundamental challenge in education: how to reliably connect schools and families across languages and access barriers," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "That focus on connection shaped our growth from two-way communication into a platform that brings attendance, payments, websites, and more together in one place. Districts continue to navigate fragmented systems, and recognition in G2's Best Software Awards reflects the impact of simplifying that complexity."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including ParentSquare. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn .

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com .

SOURCE ParentSquare