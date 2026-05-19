PARiConnect Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Expanding Access for Texas State Agencies and Schools

Certification enables Texas state agencies, schools, and universities to bring trusted assessment tools to students across the state.

LUTZ, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychological Assessment Resources, Inc. (PAR) announced that PARiConnect, its secure, cloud-based digital assessment platform, has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 2 certification. This enables Texas state agencies, schools, and institutions to provide streamlined access to proven psychological and educational assessment tools to Texas students and communities.

TX- RAMP

TX-RAMP Level 2 is the program's most rigorous certification tier required for cloud services that handle confidential or regulated data, making it a key requirement for public-sector procurement in Texas.

"Achieving TX-RAMP Level 2 certification is a meaningful milestone for PAR and for the Texas organizations we serve," said Byron Clark, Chief Technology Officer. "It demonstrates that PARiConnect meets the State's highest cloud security standards so agencies, schools, and universities can move forward with confidence, knowing the platform is ready to meet their needs."

PAR has a long presence in Texas, partnering with public schools, state health agencies, and universities, by making industry-leading psychological assessment instruments available to the people they serve. The TX-RAMP certification allows these partners to more quickly access the PARiConnect platform.

"For Texas state agencies and institutions of higher education, procuring cloud-based tools that meet TX-RAMP requirements can be a significant barrier, slowing access to the assessment solutions clinicians and educators need," said Julianne Fudge, PAR's President and Chief Operating Officer. "This certification removes that barrier entirely. Texas organizations can now procure and deploy the PARiConnect platform with confidence, knowing that it meets the State's highest cloud security standards and is listed in the official DIR certified product registry."

The TX-RAMP Level 2 certification for PARiConnect was granted on April 29, 2026, and is valid through April 28, 2029. The certification is listed in the Texas Department of Information Resources' official TX-RAMP certified product registry and may be verified at dir.texas.gov.

About Psychological Assessment Resources (PAR)

Psychological Assessment Resources, Inc. (PAR) is a leading publisher of psychological and educational assessment tools trusted by clinicians, educators, and researchers worldwide. PARiConnect is PAR's secure, cloud-based platform that enables professionals to administer, score, and generate psychological and educational assessment reports online. To learn more, visit parinc.com.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.