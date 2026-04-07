Paris Baguette Celebrates Its Roots with A Bold New Korean BBQ Menu

"At Paris Baguette, we're always exploring flavor innovation to bring craveable offerings to our guests," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "This lineup celebrates our heritage with savory Korean BBQ-inspired bites, thoughtfully paired with refreshing beverages like the Korean Plum Gochu Fresh Mint Lemonade—bringing together sweet and savory flavors just in time for the spring season."

A Fresh Take on Korean BBQ

From a golden, flaky pizzetta to an irresistibly melty grilled cheese, Paris Baguette is leveling up their savory menu with tender Korean BBQ beef marinated to perfection alongside flavorful Korean BBQ-inspired ingredients. Available through June 2, guests can delight in these satisfying creations:

Korean BBQ Pizzetta : Flaky pizzetta pastry topped with Korean BBQ shredded beef, red onion, melted cheese, and a Korean BBQ mayo drizzle

: Flaky pizzetta pastry topped with Korean BBQ shredded beef, red onion, melted cheese, and a Korean BBQ mayo drizzle Korean BBQ Wrap : Korean BBQ shredded beef with crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, fresh mint, and Korean BBQ mayo in a whole wheat wrap

: Korean BBQ shredded beef with crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, fresh mint, and Korean BBQ mayo in a whole wheat wrap Korean BBQ Grilled Cheese : Korean BBQ shredded beef layered in Paris Baguette's Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sandwich

: Korean BBQ shredded beef layered in Paris Baguette's Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sandwich Korean BBQ Salad: Korean BBQ shredded beef over mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, carrots, and fresh mint; drizzled with Korean BBQ mayo and wasabi soy vinaigrette

A Refreshing Twist On Lemonade

Guests can sip on a refreshing selection of Fresh Mint Lemonades, including the Korean Plum Gochu Fresh Mint Lemonade as an extension of the Korean BBQ menu. This thoughtfully crafted fresh mint lemonade is swirled with Korean plum and spicy gochu pepper for the perfect, sippable blend of sweet with a spicy kick. Available through August 25, the refreshing line-up includes:

Korean Plum Gochu Fresh Mint Lemonade: Fresh mint lemonade swirled with Korean plum and spicy gochu pepper

Fresh mint lemonade swirled with Korean plum and spicy gochu pepper Strawberry Mint Lemonade : Fresh mint lemonade swirled with strawberry fruit puree

: Fresh mint lemonade swirled with strawberry fruit puree Fresh Mint Lemonade : Refreshing lemonade with fresh mint leaves

: Refreshing lemonade with fresh mint leaves Peach Mint Arnold Palmer: Fresh mint lemonade and peach iced tea

More to Enjoy with PB Rewards

PB Rewards members can add sizzle to their day by participating in the Korean BBQ Challenge, or enjoying any of these exclusive offers:

4/15: Tax Day: Free pastry with any beverage purchase

4/20: National Cold Brew: $3 medium Cold Brew

5/3: National Lemonade Day: Free medium Fresh Mint Lemonade (any variety) with purchase

5/11 - 5/31: Korean BBQ Challenge: Purchase any 3 Korean BBQ products for 50 bonus points

5/14 - 5/31: May Offer Bank:

$3 medium cold brew, latte, or frappe Free pastry with any beverage purchase $5 off $30 or more $5 medium iced or hot coffee and pastry combo



Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette