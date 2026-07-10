Paris Baguette Expands Their Footprint with New Bakery Café in Plano, Texas

CJ Singh and Punya Kushalappa opened their Paris Baguette bakery café at 5500 State Highway 121.

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owners CJ Singh and Punya Kushalappa proudly opened their newest bakery café at 5500 State Highway 121, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75024 on Thursday, June 4. The new bakery café brings Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads, and handcrafted beverages to Plano, Texas. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand their footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening their presence in key markets.

Local residents CJ Singh and Punya Kushalappa bring extensive leadership experience and a shared passion for coffee and hospitality to their new Paris Baguette bakery café. Singh is a senior vice president for a global technology company and co-owner of a Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant group, while Kushalappa serves as global head of human resources for an IT company and helps lead their restaurant ventures. Inspired by their shared appreciation for coffee, they found a natural fit with Paris Baguette and are excited to bring a welcoming bakery café experience to the Plano community.

"Some partnerships are built in conference rooms. Ours was built over coffee," said Singh and Kushalappa. "Our shared passion for coffee and hospitality inspired us to create a place where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy exceptional food and beverages together. Paris Baguette was the perfect fit because they reflect the quality, warmth, and sense of community we value, and we're excited to bring that experience to Plano."

The Plano café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 27th in the state of Texas. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see CJ and Punya bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know CJ and Punya will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

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SOURCE Paris Baguette