Paris Baguette Donates More Than 685,000 Pounds of Food, Expands Fight Against Hunger Through City Harvest and No Kid Hungry

Global Bakery Café Franchise Builds on Its Community Impact with 2026 No Kid Hungry Campaign.

MOONACHIE, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery café brand known for bringing freshly baked goods and meaningful guest experiences to communities across North America, is expanding its fight against food insecurity after donating more than 685,000 pounds of food through its partnership with City Harvest and helping provide access to more than 2 million meals through its support of No Kid Hungry. Building on that momentum, the brand will launch its 2026 No Kid Hungry fundraising campaign on Aug. 26 as part of its ongoing commitment to its Nourish Community brand value and Love Baked In community giving program.

Since launching its partnership with City Harvest in 2024, Paris Baguette has donated more than 685,000 pounds of food, representing a retail value of more than $12 million, to help feed New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. Through regular donations from cafés across the New York City metropolitan area, the brand redirects surplus food to local communities, helping reduce waste while expanding access to fresh food for those in need.

Beyond New York, Paris Baguette cafés across the country also support local hunger relief efforts through food donation partnerships, including Feeding America, further extending the brand's community impact nationwide.

"Serving the community has always been at the heart of the Paris Baguette experience," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "As we continue to grow across North America, we remain committed to using our scale and resources to create a positive impact where and when we can. Through our Love Baked In partnerships with City Harvest and No Kid Hungry, we are helping address food insecurity while bringing our Nourish Community Brand Value to life in meaningful and measurable ways."

In addition to its food rescue efforts, Paris Baguette is entering its second year partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, to further ensure that every child has access to the nutritious foods needed to learn, grow and thrive.

During the brand's 2025 fundraising campaign, guests, franchisees and the corporate support center contributed more than $200,000 through in-café roundup donations and supplemental corporate giving, helping provide access to more than 2 million meals to children facing hunger across the United States.

Building on last year's impact, Paris Baguette will launch its 2026 No Kid Hungry fundraising campaign on Aug. 26, running through Sept. 30. Through guest donations and systemwide participation, the brand aims to raise $250,000 to help the nearly 14 million children in America facing hunger get critical healthy meals.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of these partnerships is seeing how our guests, franchisees, café teams, and corporate support center all come together around a shared purpose – which truly represents who we are as a Brand," said Tipton. "Every donation, every roundup, and every pound of food donated represents an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in someone's life."

As Paris Baguette continues its rapid growth across North America, community impact remains central to its mission. Through local food donations, national nonprofit partnerships and guest fundraising campaigns, the brand continues to bring its Nourish Community value to life, helping fight food insecurity while strengthening the neighborhoods its cafés call home.

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 300 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers, and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Julie Maw, jmaw@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Paris Baguette