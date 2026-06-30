Paris Baguette Celebrates New Café Opening in Fredericksburg

Jason Park opens his Paris Baguette café at 1859 Carl D. Silver Pkwy.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owner Jason Park are proud to announce that the brand's newest bakery café opened today at 1859 Carl D. Silver Pkwy in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The new bakery café will bring Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads, and handcrafted beverages to Fredericksburg. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand its footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening its presence in key markets.

The bakery café opened today and will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy a special giveaway throughout the event, with the first 50 guests receiving a free Paris Baguette cup.

Park, a local resident and entrepreneur, moved to Fredericksburg around 5 years ago and sought a business opportunity that combined his entrepreneurial experience with a product he genuinely valued. After discovering Paris Baguette, he quickly became a loyal customer and recognized an opportunity to bring the brand's premium bakery café experience to Fredericksburg. Inspired by his passion for the concept, he decided to open his own location.

"I saw an opportunity to bring something unique to the Fredericksburg community," Park said. "Paris Baguette is more than a bakery café. It is a place where neighbors can connect over great food and coffee. I'm proud to introduce a warm, inviting space where people can start their morning, catch up with friends, or simply enjoy a fresh pastry."

The Fredericksburg café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 16th in the state of Virginia. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Jason bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Jason will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette