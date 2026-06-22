Paris Baguette Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space With Opening in Long Branch, New Jersey

Local franchisees Devanshu and Ameeshi Patel opened the bakery café at 60 Centennial Drive, bringing fresh-baked goods, artisan coffee beverages, and warm hospitality to Long Branch.

LONG BRANCH, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owners Devanshu and Ameeshi Patel are proud to announce the opening of the newest bakery café at 60 Centennial Drive in Long Branch, New Jersey. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand its footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening its presence in key markets.

Devanshu and Ameeshi Patel, have long shared an interest in hospitality, quality food, and creating welcoming experiences for the people around them. With experience in business operations and management, the couple began looking for an opportunity that would allow them to become business owners with the support of an established brand. They found that fit in Paris Baguette, whose bakery café model aligned with their goal of creating a place where the community could gather over high-quality food and warm service.

"Opening Paris Baguette in Long Branch is something we've been working toward for a long time," Devanshu said. "We want this café to feel welcoming from the moment people walk in, whether they're stopping by for coffee, picking up something for their family, or meeting a neighbor. We're grateful to be part of this community and excited to build those relationships."

The Long Branch café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 32nd in the state of New Jersey. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Devanshu and Ameeshi bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know the Patels will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

Media Contact: Julie Maw, Mainland, 209.617.6518, [email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette