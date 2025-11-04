Paris Baguette Expands With Over 225 New Cafés Awarded, Almost 60 New Openings at Q3 Close

The French-inspired bakery café franchise reached the 250-unit milestone in North America,

broke ground on a new manufacturing facility, and set the stage for healthy growth into 2026.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the global bakery café franchise with nearly 260 locations open across North America and another 500-plus in development, has entered the fourth quarter with strong momentum. Year-to-date, they have awarded over 225 new franchise agreements, executed over 65 new leases, and opened nearly 70 new locations, including their 250th North American location in Frederick, Maryland, a major milestone in their rapid growth journey.

Further underscoring that momentum, Paris Baguette has now achieved its 19th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth — and continues to exceed the $2.8 million average unit volume represented in the 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document — and 18th consecutive quarter of positive comparable traffic, continuing a powerful trend of sustained performance and consumer demand across the brand's expanding footprint.

"Our growth this year continues to be astonishing," said CEO Darren Tipton . "Our footprint continues to expand, supporting our mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café across North America."

As Paris Baguette has grown, their expansion goals have not eclipsed their commitment to the communities they enter and the guests they serve.

Their Share Our Strength, No Kid Hungry campaign, which ended at the close of the third quarter, raised over $203,000 for children and families in need. Thanks to the commitment of Paris Baguette guests, team members, and owners, millions of meals will be provided to those in need, ensuring children have nourishment to grow and thrive.

Other key metrics continue to thrive, too. At the end of the third quarter, Paris Baguette had amassed 1.2 million U.S. PB Rewards members — a nearly 60% increase in membership year-to-date. They also launched a new catering program , supporting franchisees' growth and allowing guests to experience Paris Baguette in even more contexts.

Initiatives like this, which boost brand awareness and keep Paris Baguette top of mind with new and established guests, have driven systemwide success and placed Paris Baguette among some of the biggest players in the industry. The brand is ranked No. 94 on Technomic's list of 1,500 chains and No. 42 in Franchise Times' Top 400 ranking, recognized for their global systemwide sales.

With this continued footprint and sales growth, Paris Baguette has remained committed to innovations and other scaffolding to maintain the differentiated quality and experience they are known for. They recently broke ground on a $160 million manufacturing facility in Texas, which will empower stronger supply chains and further expansion across North America.

"This groundbreaking marks more than the start of construction — it's the foundation of Paris Baguette's future in North America," Tipton said. "With the new facility, which is set to be operational by 2027, we will be able to bring heart, joy, and nourishment to even more communities and ensure our franchisees receive the supplies they need to provide delicious, freshly baked goods to their guests each and every day."

As they look toward the end of 2025 and beyond, Paris Baguette shows no signs of slowing down. With plans to reach the 1,000-unit mark across the U.S. and the 100-unit mark in Canada by 2030, they remain committed to rapid growth in key markets including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and more.

