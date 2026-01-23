Paris Baguette Ranks No. 29 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2026

The global bakery café franchise climbed 13 spots from their 2025 ranking and was again ranked No. 1 in the Bakery Cafe category.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the global bakery café franchise with over 280 locations across the U.S., is proud to announce their inclusion in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® list for 2026. They were ranked No. 29, up 13 spots from their 2025 ranking, and they were again ranked No. 1 in the Bakery Cafe category. This recognition underscores Paris Baguette's commitment to excellence and their dedication to delivering an exceptional bakery café experience that delivers joy across North America.

"The Franchise 500 is widely recognized as the gold standard in franchising," said CEO Darren Tipton . "It's a recognition of the strength and potential of top franchise systems around the world, and we're proud to have been included."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, which is now in its 47th year, is the industry's most competitive and comprehensive franchise ranking. Franchises are evaluated on a range of factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength. Each brand receives a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points. Franchises are then ranked in order of their overall score, providing prospective franchisees with a trusted source to evaluate franchise opportunities.

The strength of Paris Baguette's model is only solidified by their recent growth. In 2025, they opened 77 new bakery cafés, executed more than 100 leases, and awarded nearly 300 development agreements. With a full pipeline and interest growing nationally, they're on track to open 150 new locations this year alone, which will push them over the 400-unit mark.

"We're committed to continued growth as we work to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community in markets nationwide," Tipton said. "With freshly baked pastries and breads, artisan cakes, and handcrafted beverages, Paris Baguette offers a level of quality and expertise that fills a vital gap in communities across North America."

To view Paris Baguette's full profile on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/paris-baguette/335793 . Results are also featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 280 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers, and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/ .

