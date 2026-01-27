Paris Baguette’s Decadent Lineup of Pink Velvet Cakes & Treats is Making Valentine’s Day Celebrations Even Sweeter

"Our Pink Velvet–inspired Valentine's Day menu of cakes, pastries, and drinks is thoughtfully designed by our in-house culinary team to help guests create meaningful moments with the people they love," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "From Galentine's Day celebrations with friends to after-school treats for little ones or a sweet surprise for your sweetheart, these handcrafted creations are made to spread love, joy, and a little extra sweetness in every bite and sip."

Handcrafted Cakes Worth Sharing and Loving

Handcrafted in-café by Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers, these Valentine's Day–inspired cakes invite guests to indulge. Featuring decadent layers, Pink Velvet soft cream, and finished with festive details, these cakes are perfect for celebrating and sharing. Available through February 15th, the lineup includes:

Pink Velvet Chocolate Ganache Cake: Three layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a whipped chocolate ganache and silky pink velvet soft cream, topped with a chocolate heart

Three layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a whipped chocolate ganache and silky pink velvet soft cream, topped with a chocolate heart Pink Velvet Layer Cake: Six layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pink velvet soft cream and pastry cream, decorated with ruby chocolate, Valentine's Day sprinkles and a chocolate heart

Six layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pink velvet soft cream and pastry cream, decorated with ruby chocolate, Valentine's Day sprinkles and a chocolate heart XOXO Strawberry Soft Cream Heart Cake: Three delicate layers of heart-shaped vanilla sponge cake, filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, finished with a chocolate heart

Cupid's Favorite Creations

Warning: these sweet treats might steal your sweetheart's heart! Paris Baguette's Pink Velvet lineup reimagines classic conversation heart candy as heart-shaped conversation macarons, Pink Velvet–filled and dipped croissants and donuts, and perfectly layered macchiato and matcha beverages— adding an elevated, seasonal twist to bakery-café favorites, including:

Conversation Heart Macaron: Pink conversation heart macaron filled with pastry cream and fresh raspberries

Pink conversation heart macaron filled with pastry cream and fresh raspberries Pink Velvet Croissant Crisp: Decadent croissant crisp pressed to perfection, covered in pink velvet ruby chocolate and topped with Valentine's Day sprinkles

Decadent croissant crisp pressed to perfection, covered in pink velvet ruby chocolate and topped with Valentine's Day sprinkles Pink Velvet Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with pastry cream, dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and decorated with Valentine's Day sprinkles

Round croissant filled with pastry cream, dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and decorated with Valentine's Day sprinkles Pink Velvet King Cream Donut: Signature King Cream Donut filled with custard cream, dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and finished with Valentine's Day sprinkles

Signature King Cream Donut filled with custard cream, dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and finished with Valentine's Day sprinkles Pink Velvet Mochi Donut: Mochi donut dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and topped with Valentine's Day sprinkles

Mochi donut dipped in pink velvet ruby chocolate and topped with Valentine's Day sprinkles Pink Velvet Macchiato: Rich Espresso and milk, layered with pink velvet, available hot or iced

Espresso and milk, layered with pink velvet, available hot or iced Pink Velvet Matcha Latte: Ceremonial grade Matcha and milk, layered with pink velvet, available hot or iced

Extra Love for PB Rewards Members

From winter pick-me-ups to moments meant for sharing, PB Rewards members can enjoy exclusive offers this season, including:

1/30: National Croissant Day: Free plain croissant with any purchase

2/9: Monday after The Big Game: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any pastry purchase

2/17: Random Acts of Kindness Day: Buy one, get one free pastry*

1/28 - 2/15: 2x points on all purchases of Valentine's Day or Pink Velvet products

1/28 - 2/15: PB Date Challenge: Enjoy a coffee & pastry date with family, friends, or a loved one 3x times for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards .

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Limit 1 free pastry per PB Rewards member

**Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette