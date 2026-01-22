Paris Baguette Gears Up for Grand Opening of Bellevue Café on January 31 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Sandeep KesiReddy and Siddhartha Parepally set to open Paris Baguette café at 929 108th Ave NE in Bellevue, WA 98004.

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 245 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the upcoming bakery café Grand Opening at 929 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 on January 31st.

On January 31st, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon-Cutting ceremony followed by complimentary pastry samples. The first fifty guests in line will receive a free pastry, while supplies last. To learn more about the Bellevue café, visit: https://parisbaguette.com/locations/wa/bellevue/931-108th-ave-ne/

The Bellevue development is being led by franchisees Sandeep KesiReddy and Siddhartha Parepally, entrepreneurs from the Bay Area with a lifelong dream of running a business together. With a clear focus on finding the right opportunity, they identified Paris Baguette's operational efficiency and impact, along with its untapped potential in the Seattle market. Now, with their first bakery-café set to open this month, the duo is introducing Paris Baguette's signature charm to the community in record time.

"From the moment I met with the corporate team at Paris Baguette, I knew that we were working together on a common goal," said KesiReddy. "We navigated the curveballs of construction and permits to launch our first café in three months, which they said might take six to eight months. We're so excited to keep that momentum going."

The Bellevue café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 4th in the state of Washington. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is aiming to reach 1,000 units in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who are genuinely interested in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Sandeep and Siddhartha bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton , Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafés, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know they will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

