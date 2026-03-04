Paris Baguette Welcomes Back Its Highly Anticipated Made with Nutella® Lineup of Pastries, Cakes and Beverages

"Our Spring Nutella® collection has become one of the most anticipated seasonal moments for our guests, and this year we're thrilled to build on that excitement with even more decadent treats designed to make every spring moment feel extraordinary," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "From exquisitely layered cakes to delicious seasonal beverages, this collection embodies the joy of spring and brings a touch of indulgence to life's everyday moments."

The Sweetest Return: Made with Nutella®

The Made with Nutella® collection features a vibrant mix of new creations and returning favorites, each thoughtfully crafted in-house to showcase the cocoa hazelnut flavors that guests love in creative and innovative ways:

NEW Chocolate Hazelnut Cruffin with Nutella®: Buttery cruffin filled with chocolate hazelnut cream; topped with a Nutella® dollop

Buttery tart shell with baked custard, layered with raspberry preserves and topped with Nutella® Chocolate Hazelnut Layer Cake with Nutella®: Vanilla sponge filled with layers of Nutella® and chocolate hazelnut soft cream; topped with swirls of rich Nutella®; also available in slices

Sip into the irresistible swirl of cocoa and hazelnut with a trio of Nutella® infused beverages that are crafted to perfection:

Frappe with Nutella®: Nutella®, milk and ice blended into the perfect frozen treat; topped with whipped cream and a Nutella® swirl

Luck of the Irish Cream: An Elevated Way to Celebrate

Expanding the seasonal assortment for St. Patrick's Day, Paris Baguette is introducing an elevated twist on the holiday with an Irish Cream lineup that layers smooth, luscious creaminess with delicate chocolate notes. These limited-time pot o' treats offer festive yet elegant ways to complement all celebrations this season, featuring:

Irish Cream Cruffin: Buttery, flaky cruffin stuffed with Irish Cream filling; dipped in chocolate and dusted in edible gold

A Taste of Nostalgia with a New Sippable Twist

Paris Baguette's Milk & Cereal donuts return with their signature cereal crunch and smooth creamy finish — now joined by an all-new Milk & Cereal frappe that brings the whimsical pairing to the next level:

NEW Milk & Cereal Frappe: Frozen blended milk & cereal frappe made with fruit cereal; topped with whipped cream and crunchy fruit cereal

Golden Perks for PB Rewards Members

PB Rewards members are always in luck! Throughout March, they can enjoy exclusive offers including:

3/7: National Cereal Day: Free pastry with the purchase of any Milk & Cereal donut or frappe

3/17: St. Patrick's Day: Free pastry with any beverage purchase

3/4 - 3/31: Irish Cream Challenge: purchase any 5 Irish Cream products for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

