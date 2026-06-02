Paris Baguette is Celebrating Summer with Lemon Blueberry & Campfire-Inspired S’mores Treats, Perfectly Crafted for Sunny Days

"Summer is all about slowing down, soaking up moments with loved ones, and treating yourself to flavors that spark joy and bring back memories," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether guests are craving something fruit forward and refreshing or something more nostalgic and indulgent, our menu was created to embody the essence of summer."

Bursting with Lemon Blueberry

Freshly baked and bursting with bright citrus notes, the lemon blueberry lineup celebrates two of summer's most iconic flavors with:

Lemon Blueberry Chiffon Cake: Blueberry chiffon cake filled with blueberry soft cream and iced with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, decorated with fresh blueberries; also available as a slice

Blueberry chiffon cake filled with blueberry soft cream and iced with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, decorated with fresh blueberries; also available as a slice Lemon Blueberry Tart : Lemon curd and fresh blueberries baked into a buttery tart shell

: Lemon curd and fresh blueberries baked into a buttery tart shell Lemon Blueberry Mochi Donut : Mochi donut topped with blueberry icing and lemon drizzle

: Mochi donut topped with blueberry icing and lemon drizzle Lemon Blueberry King Cream Donut : King Cream Donut filled with luscious lemon pastry cream, covered in blueberry icing and lemon drizzle

: King Cream Donut filled with luscious lemon pastry cream, covered in blueberry icing and lemon drizzle Iced Blueberry Macchiato : Rich espresso and milk layered with real blueberry puree over ice

: Rich espresso and milk layered with real blueberry puree over ice Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte : Ceremonial grade matcha swirled with milk and real blueberry puree over ice

: Ceremonial grade matcha swirled with milk and real blueberry puree over ice Blueberry Lemonade Refresher: Refreshing lemonade swirled with real blueberry puree

Treats Made for S'mores Season

These handcrafted s'mores-inspired treats bring the warmth and irresistibly roasted magic of nostalgic campfire memories to everyday moments:

S'mores Chocolate Marshmallow Layer Cake: Three layers of decadent chocolate cake filled with marshmallow, chocolate mousse soft cream, and graham cracker cookie pieces, finished with chocolate sauce and toasted marshmallows; also available as a slice

Three layers of decadent chocolate cake filled with marshmallow, chocolate mousse soft cream, and graham cracker cookie pieces, finished with chocolate sauce and toasted marshmallows; also available as a slice S'mores Supreme Croissant: Chocolate dipped Supreme croissant filled with marshmallow and topped with graham cracker cookie pieces

Chocolate dipped Supreme croissant filled with marshmallow and topped with graham cracker cookie pieces S'mores Belgian Waffle : Traditional Liège style waffle topped with marshmallow and drizzled with chocolate

: Traditional Liège style waffle topped with marshmallow and drizzled with chocolate Iced S'mores Latte : Rich espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk layered with marshmallow over ice, and topped with more chocolate and graham cracker cookie pieces

: Rich espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk layered with marshmallow over ice, and topped with more chocolate and graham cracker cookie pieces S'mores Frappe: Frozen hot chocolate swirled with marshmallow, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with graham cracker cookie pieces

Crafted With Boursin ®

Paris Baguette and Boursin® are teaming up for a creamy, garlic and herb-infused savory lineup that guests won't want to miss. From a decadent quiche to a crisp summer salad, Paris Baguette's Boursin® lineup includes:

Smoked Salmon & Boursin ® Garlic Cheese Croissant: Smoked salmon with arugula, tomato and Boursin ® Garlic & Herb Cheese on a freshly baked croissant

Smoked salmon with arugula, tomato and Boursin Garlic & Herb Cheese on a freshly baked croissant Grilled Chicken & Boursin® Garlic Cheese Wrap: Grilled chicken with mixed greens, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, and Boursin ® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Grilled chicken with mixed greens, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, and Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla Boursin ® Garlic Cheese Quiche: Flaky cheese quiche with Boursin ® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese, red pepper and tomato

Flaky cheese quiche with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese, red pepper and tomato Grilled Chicken & Boursin® Garlic Cheese Salad: Grilled chicken over arugula with cucumber, grape tomato, house made croutons, and Boursin® Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese with balsamic dressing

Soak Up Summer with PB Rewards

PB Rewards members can enjoy even more summer treats with an exclusive offer on National Donut Day - Friday, June 5th, for a FREE* sugar mochi or small twisted donut with any purchase, alongside additional limited-time seasonal deals, including:

6/12-7/17: Free Points Fridays: Earn 50 bonus points with any in-café purchase** or online order every Friday through 7/17.

7/20-8/16: Summer Offer Bank: $5 cake slice or tart $2 off any salad, sandwich or wrap $3 medium latte or cold brew $3 medium fresh mint lemonade or lemonade refresher Free pastry with any beverage purchase

8/10: National S'mores Day: Free pastry with the purchase of any s'mores item

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Purchase required. Limit 1 free sugar mochi or small twisted donut per PB Rewards member. Exclusions apply.

**Purchase required. Limit 50 points per PB Rewards member per Friday.

***Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette