Paris Baguette Partnered with No Kid Hungry in their Fight Against Childhood Hunger in America

MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five children in the United States are living with hunger, a reality that no child should ever face. This fall, Paris Baguette joined forces with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength to further ensure that every child has access to the nutritious foods needed to learn, grow and thrive.

Paris Baguette Raises over $200,000 to Fight Hunger Alongside No Kid Hungry

From August 20th through September 30th, Paris Baguette guests showed their support by rounding up their totals in café and online. This initiative was part of Paris Baguette's Love Baked In™ program, reinforcing the brand's commitment to nourishing communities. By raising over $200,000 in funds in round ups, corporate and partner contributions, Paris Baguette and No Kid Hungry are helping the nearly 14 million children in America facing hunger get critical healthy meals.

"At Paris Baguette, we believe caring for our communities goes beyond the walls of our cafés," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Thanks to the incredible compassion and generosity of our guests, franchise owners, and team members, we're able to contribute and provide for families in need across the country."

A ceremonial check presentation took place with Paris Baguette and Share Our Strength leadership in attendance on Monday, October 20th at the café located in Ashburn, Virginia. The Ashburn Paris Baguette location raised the most funds nationwide during the fall round-up campaign.

"Partnerships like this, with Paris Baguette, are essential to ending childhood hunger. Their incredible fundraising efforts will help ensure more kids have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, grow and thrive," said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. "We're so thankful for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of kids across the country."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org .

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette