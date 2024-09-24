Paris Baguette Unveils a Frightfully Delicious Halloween Menu

From hauntingly rich cakes and pastries to spooktacular deals for Rewards members, there are no tricks, only treats at Paris Baguette this October

MOONACHIE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette today announced its ghoulishly good Halloween menu. Starting October 1, guests can enjoy a lineup of Halloween inspired baked goods, including the return of the fan-favorite Spider Mochi Donut and Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern Cake.

"Halloween is the time of year where everyone embraces the 'spookier' side of creativity," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. "There are so many iconic visuals associated with Halloween, from jack-o-lanterns to ghosts, spiderwebs and more, and we wanted to play into that imagery while pulling through delicious and fun flavors such as cookies & cream as well as decadent chocolate and classic vanilla. Our menu offers visually stunning treats that will rival your seasonal displays."

Eerily Elegant Halloween Cakes

Paris Baguette heard your screams to bring back last year's boo-tiful Halloween cakes and answered the call. This October, spice up your Halloween party when you grab one–or both–of the bakery café's decadent cakes:

Chocolate Chiffon Jack-O-Lantern Cake: Chocolate Chiffon layered with Soft Cream and a surprise Candy Corn -filled center

Chocolate Chiffon layered with Soft Cream and a surprise -filled center Vanilla Scream Ghost Cake: Layers of Vanilla Sponge with Custard Cream, Soft Cream and Chocolate Crisp Pearls

'Scream'-Filled Spider Donuts

Donut be afraid: the only danger of Paris Baguette's limited-time Halloween donuts is that you will want to eat more than one! The classic King Cream and Mochi Donuts both received scary good makeovers for the season:

Halloween 'Scream' Donut: Our signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard and covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with chocolate cookie eyes

Our signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard and covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with chocolate cookie eyes Spider Mochi Donut: Our Mochi Donut covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs

Bone-Chilling Deals & Discounts with PB Rewards

This October, PB Rewards members can redeem sweeter-than-candy deals and discounts in the spirit of the season, including:

10/1 - 10/31: Halloween Challenge - Purchase five Halloween-themed products during October for 50 bonus points

10/16: Boss's Day – Buy one, get one FREE pastry to share with your boss! 1

10/31: Halloween – FREE pastry with any beverage purchase2

In addition to the above offers, PB Rewards members can ring in the start of November with a special National Sandwich Day deal:

11/3 - 11/4: National Sandwich Day - $2 off any sandwich or wrap3

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

The Halloween menu will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations from October 1 through October 31. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations.

* Available to new PB Rewards Members only.

1 Offer valid on 10/16 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account. Free pastry of equal or lesser value.

2 Offer valid on 10/31 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account.

3 Limit one per PB Rewards account between 11/3 – 11/4. Participating locations only.

