The bakery café chain launched a new and improved mobile app, online ordering experience and PB Rewards program that allows guests to bank points and spend as they'd like on their favorite pastries, cakes, handcrafted coffees and more

MOONACHIE, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's getting even easier to get more of your favorite neighborhood bakery café! Introducing an upgraded mobile app, online ordering experience and refreshed rewards program, PB Rewards makes it seamless to enjoy all of Paris Baguette's world-class pastries, cakes and beverages. From banking points to in-app enhancements, improved online ordering and new digital experiences, Paris Baguette is improving the overall digital journey for its customers and rewarding loyal guests for dining.

Paris Baguette Unveils a Revamped Rewards Program, Mobile App and Online Ordering Experience

"At Paris Baguette, we're known for the incredible quality of our freshly made in-house pastries, cakes and coffees, and with these new digital upgrades, we are able to elevate the guest experience at every touchpoint throughout our cafes," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "The enhancements to our tech stack are another exciting milestone for our brand as we continue to expand and open new locations throughout North America."

Earn Points, Enjoy Pastries, Cakes and More

With Paris Baguette's new rewards program, guests can bank 1 point for every $1 spent to use however they choose on the products they love most. PB Rewards members earn points on every transaction, from online and mobile app to in-café orders, including online orders scheduled for pick up or delivery – and it's simple and easy to do.

How to Earn Points In-Cafe Purchases: When ordering in-cafe, customers can present the QR code from the PB Rewards mobile app to automatically earn points on their purchases. Mobile App and Online Purchases: To automatically earn points, mobile and online customers must be logged into their PB Rewards account at checkout.

How to Redeem Points 75 Points – Free Pastry, Donut or Cookie 75 Points – Free Hot/Iced Coffee or Tea 125 Points – Free Shareable Bread 150 Points – Free Specialty Beverage 200 Points – Free Cake Slice 300 Points – Free Salad, Sandwich or Wrap 500 Points – Free Roll Cake 750 Points – Free Cake



PB Rewards Members Can Get Free Pastries and More:

All new customers who sign up for the new PB Rewards program can enjoy a FREE* pastry with their first purchase. For those who join or update their existing app, there will also be a limited-time offer bank with standout deals on Paris Baguette's delicious, freshly made pastries and handcrafted beverages, including**:

BOGO Pastry

$2 off any Cake Slice

off any Cake Slice $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew

Medium Latte or Cold Brew Free Medium Lemonade Refresher with purchase

Mobile App and Online Ordering Enhancements:

Paris Baguette's new mobile app launch brings several new features and perks to guests that are user-friendly and make the rewards process easy, including:

Placing orders directly in the app for convenient pick-up or delivery

Completing challenges for exclusive offers and bonus points

Storing gift cards in-app to use as payment or send a gift card to a friend

Insider knowledge! Be the first to know what's new and upcoming at Paris Baguette

Viewing PB Rewards history conveniently at any time

Paris Baguette is also teaming up with Olo Inc., a leading restaurant technology provider, to make online ordering and payments a piece of cake. Guests can now easily and seamlessly place online orders for their favorite Paris Baguette menu items to pick up at their local café or have them delivered to their front door.

Joining PB Rewards is free and easy, guests can download the new Paris Baguette mobile app today to create an account and start earning points. Current Rewards members can update or reinstall their existing app.

Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations.

*Available to new PB Rewards Members only

**Flavors and modifiers are included in the $3 medium latte or cold brew offer. BOGO pastry excludes loaf breads, baguettes, multi-pack pastries, cake slices or cream puffs. The $2-off cake slice offer excludes Berry Tart, Tiramisu Mascarpone Cheesecake, Tiramisu cup and Heavenly Cheesecake. Not valid with any other discount, offer or reward. 1 per visit. 1 offer per PB Rewards member. BOGO is limit 1. Sales tax not included. Discount applies to the product of equal or lesser value. Participation may vary. Offers only available on the new mobile app. Offers expire on 8/18/24.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT:

Cece Kersten

t: (212) 994-7628

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette